(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised (RDS.A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of (RDS.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. (RDS.A) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NYSE:RDS.A opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. (RDS.A) has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

