Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total value of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,667 shares of company stock worth $78,396,863 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $567.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

