Reviewing Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) & Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

This table compares Cohen & Company Inc. and Associated Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.50 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $31.26 million 27.23 $39.19 million N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cohen & Company Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.5% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Company Inc. and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Company Inc. 0.29% 19.17% 0.12% Associated Capital Group -72.50% -2.46% -2.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cohen & Company Inc. and Associated Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 27.31%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Cohen & Company Inc..

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.