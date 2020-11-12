Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 9,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,616. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Noll bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

