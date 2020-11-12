Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ring Energy stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

In other news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti acquired 142,800 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

