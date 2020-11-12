RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.05.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.