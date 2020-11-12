RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.05.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit