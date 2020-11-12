SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SECOM LTD/ADR had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

