Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,674 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

