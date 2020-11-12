Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,292 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

