Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

