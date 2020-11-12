Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,414 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,634,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

