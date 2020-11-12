Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $156.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.