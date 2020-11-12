Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 374,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 67.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 121.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $1,537,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

