Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.