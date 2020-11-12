Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 21.3% during the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $249.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

