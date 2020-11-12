Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $61,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 494,110 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,350,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,608 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $8.76 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

