Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.5% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 26.5% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after buying an additional 144,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,633 shares of company stock worth $41,074,174. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.