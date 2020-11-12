Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 135,508 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,508 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

