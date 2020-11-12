Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 26,243 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,243 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

