ShipChain Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $240,186.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ShipChain

SHIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

