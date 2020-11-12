ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.88.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $9,695,389.20. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,005,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,285,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after buying an additional 130,259 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.