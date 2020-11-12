Signet Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,673 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,793. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

NEM opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

