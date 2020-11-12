Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

