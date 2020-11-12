Signet Financial Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 76,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

