Signet Financial Management LLC Has $343,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 684.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.