Signet Financial Management LLC Has $573,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $249.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.29, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.