Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

V opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day moving average of $195.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

