Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

SCCAF stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit