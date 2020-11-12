Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.