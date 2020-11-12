SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNC. CIBC decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

Shares of SNC opened at C$21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.36. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC)

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit