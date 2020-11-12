Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

SWX stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 670 shares of company stock worth $41,326. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

