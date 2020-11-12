SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.42-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. SpartanNash also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.42-2.50 EPS.
NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 10,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,412. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $680.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SpartanNash Company Profile
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
