SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.42-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. SpartanNash also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.42-2.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 10,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,412. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $680.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.