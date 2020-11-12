SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,197,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,825,000 after purchasing an additional 634,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,938,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.59. 147,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,854,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

