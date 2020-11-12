SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,856 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.36% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

