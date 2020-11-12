Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

In other Stereotaxis news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $61,947.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

