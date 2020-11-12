Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SYN opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

