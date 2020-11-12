Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SYN opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Earnings History for Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit