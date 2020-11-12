T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $143.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.92.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.03.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

