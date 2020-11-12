Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.32–0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.2-75.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73 million.Talend also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.85–0.82 EPS.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,480 shares of company stock worth $189,572. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

