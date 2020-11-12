TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

TCF Financial has a payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TCF Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

NYSE TCF opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

