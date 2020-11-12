Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $96,591.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,016 shares of company stock worth $8,686,037. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

