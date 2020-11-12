Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.29. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Shares of TXN opened at $155.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $164.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

