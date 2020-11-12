Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.98. 36,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

