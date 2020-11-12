The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

ENSG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $1,350,089.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,148,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,177 shares of company stock worth $4,694,086. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.