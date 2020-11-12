The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $127.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $120.43 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $129.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

