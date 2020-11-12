The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.89-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.53 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.80 EPS.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.53.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,436,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,166. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.