The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $376-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.06 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.89-0.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered The Pennant Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 273.53.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.