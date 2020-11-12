The Southern Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

The Southern has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. The Southern has a payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect The Southern to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. The Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.