The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $21,842,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.52.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

