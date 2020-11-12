TheStreet Upgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to “B-“

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 418,171 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

