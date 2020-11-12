TheStreet Upgrades Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to B

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

