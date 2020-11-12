TheStreet Upgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to B

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 57.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.